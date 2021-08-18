Number of wildfires in B.C. falls below 250; cooler temperatures in forecast

Emergency Management B.C. says the number of active wildfires in the province has fallen below 250.

The agency says in a news release that the number of active wildfires in the province is about 240 and 22 of those fires are considered of note, which means they are highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

It says more than 3,400 firefighters from B.C. and more than 400 from out of province are helping fight the fires.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says some of the major blazes, such as the White Rock Lake, Tremont Creek and Lytton Creek fires, are still classified as out of control.

It says wind fanned the flames of the Mt. Law wildfire near West Kelowna late Wednesday, and it was estimated to be about eight square kilometres in size and classified as out of control.

Mount Law wildfire grows 0:59 The Mount Law wildfire near Peachland, B.C., grew overnight and has closed one lane of Highway 97C. 0:59

The province has about 45 evacuation orders and 90 alerts in place, which means people should be ready to leave at short notice.

Environment Canada is forecasting cool and cloudy conditions with possible light rain, with temperatures staying below 20 C across most of the province.