B.C. wildfire smoke and heat wave make for dangerous Catch-22, weather agency says

A small herd of cows grazes against a hazy backdrop in Chilliwack, as nearby farmers spray water over fields quickly drying in the rising heat, the usual mountain backdrop shrouded in smoke.

The air smelling like a bonfire stings to inhale.

Environment Canada issued an air quality warning on Thursday for all of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as smoke that's choked communities in B.C.'s Interior for weeks drifts to the coast.

The advisory came as the Fraser Valley was cloaked in some of the worst smoke in the entire province.

And after weeks of dangerous smoke levels in B.C.'s Interior, the worsening air on the coast coincides with a heat wave forecast over the next several days.

Health authorities say that poses a Catch-22 for the most vulnerable, particularly seniors living alone and those with health conditions — who are at disproportionate risk from indoor heat but also from smoke.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan said temperatures in Metro Vancouver are up to 37 C over the coming days — not quite as dangerous as the record-shattering "heat dome" in late June, but a health threat nonetheless.

"The wildcard is smoke," said Castellan, with Environment and Climate Change Canada. "We do have smoke making its way down from the Interior into the Fraser Valley."

On Thursday morning, Chilliwack and Hope had the worst air quality in the entire province. Their fine-particle pollution levels were nine times World Health Organization's safe guidelines. By late afternoon, they were eclipsed by even worse air quality in Trail, Nelson and Kelowna, where levels hit more than 20 times the healthy limit.

But with heat forecast to reach into the high 30s over the next few days on the coast, experts warn that indoor temperatures pose an even greater health danger than the smoke, which is forecast to worsen.

"In a lot of ways it's pick your poison for vulnerable people," Castellan said, "but heat is probably the worst."

Look out for symptoms of heat stress during hot days.<br>✔️ High body temperatures<br>✔️ Dizziness/fainting<br>✔️ Confusion<br><br>These symptoms require immediate medical attention.<a href="https://t.co/njt7E0Ogt5">https://t.co/njt7E0Ogt5</a><a href="https://twitter.com/CDCofBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDCofBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Healthyfamilybc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Healthyfamilybc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hotweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hotweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/dNyWx18zkr">pic.twitter.com/dNyWx18zkr</a> —@Fraserhealth

That was the message from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a news conference a day earlier.

Henry is encouraging people to check in with vulnerable neighbours and loved ones, particularly those who live alone. But while the advice to prevent smoke inhalation is to keep windows closed, that could put the same populations at risk of heath-related illness, even death.

June's heat wave caused at least 570 deaths, according to the B.C. Coroner's Service — many of them seniors living in isolation.

"[We have] been though that tragedy, recognizing how quickly it can affect people — particularly people who are older, who are living on their own, who may not even recognize the symptoms," Henry told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"We know these anticipated temperatures can cause negative health outcomes. Indoor temperatures getting up so high can have a really quick … fatal effect on people whose bodies can't adapt to that heat."

Henry suggested people develop a buddy system to check on more vulnerable people living alone, especially when temperatures rise later in the evening and early the next day. She said if anyone has severe heat-related symptoms, call 911, get to a cooler place immediately and drink water. Symptoms include high body temperatures, dizziness or fainting, and confusion.

However, some B.C. residents reported waiting for hours after calling 911 as calls stacked up during June's heat dome.

Henry warned that for the many residents who lack air conditioning, fans can be ineffective or even more dangerous at extreme indoor temperatures, circulating warm air and causing dehydration.

She said instead, it's important to either apply a cool, wet cloth to one's skin in front of a fan, take a cool or tepid shower or bath and freeze towels to put on one's neck.

At night, if temperatures remain high, she suggested dampening a bedsheet or even sleeping in an underground space, a friend's cooler home, or outdoors if safe to do so.

Forecasted concentrations of fine wildfire smoke particles (PM2.5) at ground level:

To zoom in on map, double-tap, hold and drag to your location. Source: FireSmoke.ca, with data from the UBC Weather Forecast Research Team.