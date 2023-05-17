Wildfire smoke rated 'very high risk' in B.C.'s Interior drifting toward Vancouver: meteorologist

Wildfire smoke already blanketing much of B.C.'s north and Interior is headed toward Vancouver, forecasters are warning.

Special air quality statements and smoky skies bulletins are already in place for several regions, including Prince George, the Bulkley Valley, the Cariboo, the Peace River and Fort Nelson, where the majority of wildfires in the province are burning.

But while an air quality advisory for the Metro Vancouver region was lifted Tuesday, the clear skies are unlikely to last, according to Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.

Hamilton says shifting winds are likely to bring smoke from central B.C. to the Lower Mainland by late Wednesday or early Thursday.

"Vancouver is going to have those sort of Stranger Things vibe — the skies will once again be filled with wildfire smoke," Hamilton told Dan Burritt, guest host of CBC's B.C. Today on Tuesday.

Residents of northeastern B.C. have already been dealing with smoky skies over the past week, while Tuesday afternoon, both Prince George and Quesnel recorded air quality ratings of 10+, or "very high risk."

Children, older adults, and those with lung or heart conditions are advised to be especially cautious and reduce activity outside if breathing becomes difficult. If severe symptoms develop, affected individuals should contact their health-care provider.



For those without pre-existing conditions, they are advised to beware of developing symptoms while outside, such as a sore throat or coughing.

The air quality recorded across northern B.C. on Tuesday afternoon. On the air quality index, the colours represent: purple: very high health risk (10+), red: high health risk (7-10), yellow: moderate risk (4-6), green: low risk (1-3). (B.C. Air Quality Health Index)

Environment Canada is warning that haze and smoke conditions will be variable but is likely to worsen as winds shift smoke further south.

The hot weather has been contributing to increased fire and smoke risk in the province, particularly northeastern B.C., where more than 2,000 people are currently under evacuation orders due to the Stoddart Creek wildfire, which is burning toward Fort St. John.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 60 active fires across B.C., with six of them considered to be fires of note, meaning they are highly visible or pose a threat to public safety.

Most are in the Prince George Fire Centre, which covers the northeast portion of the province.

Environment Canada forecasts that daytime temperatures in Fort St. John and Prince George this week to be seven to nine degrees higher than the historical average, while those in Smithers and Williams Lake are 14 to 15 degrees higher.

Hamilton adds that smoke conditions may be improved as temperatures across the province are expected to drop up to 10 degrees during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend, but his optimism comes with a caution.

"Unfortunately, I see signs that May will finish off warmer than normal, so it appears to be, at this point, just a temporary reprieve of this sizzling, unprecedented heat we've seen through the middle of this month."