Campers abandoned 32 fires over B.C. Day weekend

B.C. fire wardens say they put out 32 abandoned campfires over the August long weekend, and they're urging the public to be more careful.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has issued a news release about the incidents, saying people need to be vigilant about extinguishing their fires. If the ashes in a campfire aren't cold to the touch, it isn't fully out.

"Abandoned campfires can start wildfires. These sorts of incidents are preventable," the news release says.

Since Aug. 2, the wildfire service has responded to five new fires in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Three of those were human caused.

The fire danger rating in the region currently ranges from "moderate" to "extreme."

Anyone who leaves a campfire unattended can be issued a $1,150 ticket. If the campfire causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible could be ordered to pay all firefighting costs as well as the value of damaged resources.