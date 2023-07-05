B.C. Wildfire Service extends campfire bans in province's southern Interior and southwest

More campfire bans are on the way in British Columbia as warm, dry conditions increase the wildfire danger.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says as of noon on Friday, campfires will no longer be permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre, an area that covers a large part of the southern Interior.

The expanded restrictions also include all areas of the Coastal Fire Centre, except Haida Gwaii.

Campfires have been banned since last month across the Prince George Fire Centre in the province's northeast, and in the driest sections of the Northwest and Coastal fire centres, including Vancouver Island.

Effective at 12pm, Friday, July 7 Category 1 campfires will be prohibited throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety. <a href="https://t.co/7ABU8XU7Rw">https://t.co/7ABU8XU7Rw</a> <a href="https://t.co/iDAhqIpzPU">pic.twitter.com/iDAhqIpzPU</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

The wildfire service says campfires no larger than half-a-metre by half-a-metre in size will still be allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre in B.C.'s Interior, and the Southeast Fire Centre, where wildfire danger is primarily ranked as moderate.

More than 100 active blazes are burning across B.C., most of them in the northeast corner, including the 5,715-square-kilometre Donnie Creek wildfire south of Fort Nelson, the largest ever recorded in the province.