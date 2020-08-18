More than 60 new wildfires have broken out in B.C. in the past two days amid sweltering heat in parts of the province.

The B.C. Wildfire Service reported 79 active fires as of Tuesday morning, with most of the fires clustered in the southern part of the province.

There are 29 new wildfires in the Coastal Fire Centre region, following an intense lightning storm over southern Vancouver Island, said fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen.

"Dry lightning is what we definitely don't want to see," she said.

"And we don't want to see it when we've just come through a period of hot, dry weather in the area."

Officials have deployed multiple crews and 17 helicopters in southern Vancouver Island and the Pemberton, B.C., area, the two most active regions.

The wildfires are small, with the largest four hectares in size, Jakobsen said. No structures are currently at risk.

Four of the fires are out of control, three are under control, and four are being held, Jakobsen said.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said multiple crews and aircraft are assessing reports of fire, and information will change over the next few days.

This summer has marked one of the quietest fire seasons in the past decade, but officials warn the sustained hot, dry weather could lead to more wildfires in southern B.C.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings Tuesday morning for the Kootenay Lake and Fraser Canyon regions, forecasting highs of 35 C and overnight lows of 18 C.