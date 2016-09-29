200 inmates at Oliver jail under wildfire evacuation alert

The Okanagan Correctional Centre and its 200 inmates are now under evacuation alert due to the expanding Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver, B.C.

The management team at the jail has plans in place should the evacuation alert turn into an evacuation order, according to government spokesperson Caroline McAndrews.

"Sheriff transportation has been arranged for inmates. B.C. Corrections has the capacity to accommodate transfers as necessary. Families will be notified once transfers are complete," said McAndrews in an email to CBC News.

McAndrews did not say where the inmates would be moved to. No one from Corrections B.C. or the jail was available for an interview.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says crews are working in steep, rocky terrain to put out the Eagle Bluff fire. (BC Wildfire Service)

A person who answered the phone at the facility said wildfire smoke was visible from the jail's grounds.

Okanagan Correctional Centre is one of 10 properties located in the Senkulmen Business Park on the Osoyoos Indian Band reservation affected by an expanded evacuation alert.

Amanda Anderson of the Osoyoos Indian Band said the Eagle Bluff wildfire has grown in size over the past 24 hours.

"Last night the winds picked up and started heading south. The fire was heading east before that. So, by direction of B.C. Wildfire we expanded the evacuation alert," said Anderson.

The Okanagan Correctional Centre opened two years ago and is the largest provincial-level correctional facility in B.C., with 378 cells.

It was built at a cost of $200 million and employs up to 240 staff and 60 support workers.