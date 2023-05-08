Residents urged to evacuate as wildfires continue to rage in northeast B.C.

Officials are urging residents to evacuate the areas surrounding two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia after reports emerged that some have stayed behind or even ventured toward the blazes.

Peace River Regional District board chair Leonard Hiebert says such actions are impeding the response to the Boundary Lake and Red Creek wildfires while also putting lives at risk.

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Hiebert said some residents were venturing into areas under evacuation order, and pleaded for anyone under orders to leave immediately.

"This is impeding the response and putting their lives and the lives of firefighters at risk," he said. "We recognize that the evacuations are stressful and impact the whole community, and we have experienced emergency support services staff in place to provide assistance."

Hiebert said in a statement that the wildfires are "aggressive" in their spread since their discoveries on Friday. Clearview School in Flatrock, B.C., will be closed on Monday due to the fires.

As of Monday morning, four "fires of note" — those that are particularly visible or pose a danger to the public — are burning within the boundaries of the Prince George Fire Centre in northern B.C.

Two of those fires — the Boundary Lake fire and Red Creek fire — are burning out of control near Fort St. John and have nearly doubled in size in one day.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday the fire at Boundary Lake was an estimated 5,900 hectares, compared to about 3,000 hectares earlier in the day. The fire at Red Creek hit 2,800 hectares, up from 1,550.

The regional district that covers both Boundary Lake and Red Creek has declared a state of local emergency to allow it to respond quicker to the wildfires. Strong winds that could contribute to fire growth are expected to be a concern in the region Monday.

Multiple properties are under an evacuation order or alert due to the fires, located 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

The regional district says 27 are homes still under an evacuation order for the Boundary Lake wildfire and 239 homes under an alert. For the Red Creek wildfire, 61 properties remain under an evacuation order, and 247 properties are under an alert.

"We appreciate that it's important to allow residents to return home as soon as it is safe, so we're happy to be able to share this update, recognizing that with wildfires, the situation can change quickly,'' Hiebert said in a statement.

"The wildfire situation remains volatile, and it is critical to stay out of the evacuated areas to avoid putting lives at risk or disrupting the fire response.''

The wildfire service says crews have made significant progress on the Boundary Lake fire as of Monday, thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity, and containment lines that have been constructed around the fire.

Unusually warm, dry weather has fuelled wildfires in western Canada. The smoke cloud is 1,500 km long. Environment Canada is issuing warnings about poor air quality in worst hit parts of Alberta and British Columbia.

An evacuation alert was also issued Saturday for the entire community of Doig River First Nation in the Peace region.

However, 700 kilometres south, the community of McBride has been taken off evacuation order as the nearby Teare Creek wildfire is being held at 1,100 hectares. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, it was considered unlikely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

Fire conditions in the northeast have been exacerbated by drought in the area, according to B.C.'s wildfire service. East of the border, the province of Alberta has declared a state of emergency due to its current wildfire situation.