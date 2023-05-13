Evacuation alert area expanded for Red Creek wildfire in B.C.'s Peace River region

An evacuation alert for a wildfire burning in northeastern British Columbia has been expanded.

The Red Creek wildfire, northwest of Fort St. John, B.C., has grown to more than 2,700 hectares (27 square kilometres) in size.

The fire prompted the Peace River Regional District to issue an evacuation alert on May 6 for a number of properties.

The alert was expanded Friday to include 451 addresses in the following areas:

Extending north to the intersection of Highway 97N and the Beatton Airport Road to the intersection of Rose Prairie Road and Prespatou Road.

Extending east to Prespatou Road, 256 Road, 281 Road, and the west shore Charlie Lake.

Extending south to Highway 29N, from the intersection of Highway 97N to Bear Flats.

An evacuation order remains in place covering more than 60 homes in the region, and residents have been advised to evacuate the area immediately to Fort St. John to access Emergency Support Services.

The Boundary Lake fire is also burning near Fort St. John over an area more than 60 square kilometres.