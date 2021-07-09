Residents to tour what's left of Lytton, B.C., as wildfires continue to burn across province
Bus tour organized to give residents a chance to see damage first hand
Residents of the B.C. village virtually destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire last week will be allowed to survey the damage for the first time Friday as part of a bus tour.
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District organized the tour of Lytton to allow residents to see the aftermath of the fire and get a sense of what remains.
The fire swept through the area on June 30, leaving residents with just minutes to flee. The village's downtown core and "most homes" are gone, according to the mayor, making the fire one of the most destructive fire-related incidents in B.C. recent memory.
Two people were killed and several others were injured.
An investigation is underway for the cause of the fire, but the B.C. Wildfire Service has said human activity likely set it off.
The tour begins Friday afternoon, with residents scattered in the village's evacuation joining from various locations in the province.
Wildfires burning across province
There were 210 wildfires burning in B.C. as of Friday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's website. More than two dozen of those fires started over the past two days.
Roughly two-thirds of those fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.
Environment Canada said wildfire smoke is a continuing concern for air quality from southern B.C. through central B.C., with special weather statements in effect for regions from the Fraser Canyon and Thompson-Nicola up to the Bulkley Valley.
Late Thursday, dozens of homes in the Galloway area of B.C.'s East Kootenay region were evacuated for several hours as a wildfire approached a mobile home park.
The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) said roughly 46 homes in the Caithness Mobile Home Park were ordered evacuated in the late afternoon. Residents were able to return home by mid-evening.
The Kikomun Creek fire, about 6.5 kilometres northwest of the community of Elko, near the Alberta and U.S. borders, was estimated to be about one hectare in size. The RDEK said it was not expected to grow based on current conditions in the area.
Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.
Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management BC website.
Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.
Those looking for loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?