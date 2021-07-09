Residents to tour what's left of Lytton, B.C., as wildfires continue to burn across province

Residents of the B.C. village virtually destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire last week will be allowed to survey the damage for the first time Friday as part of a bus tour.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District organized the tour of Lytton to allow residents to see the aftermath of the fire and get a sense of what remains.

The fire swept through the area on June 30, leaving residents with just minutes to flee. The village's downtown core and "most homes" are gone, according to the mayor, making the fire one of the most destructive fire-related incidents in B.C. recent memory.

Two people were killed and several others were injured.

The charred remnants of homes and buildings, destroyed by a wildfire on June 30, are left behind in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday. (Jennifer Gauthier/REUTERS)

An investigation is underway for the cause of the fire, but the B.C. Wildfire Service has said human activity likely set it off.

The tour begins Friday afternoon, with residents scattered in the village's evacuation joining from various locations in the province.

Wildfires burning across province

There were 210 wildfires burning in B.C. as of Friday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service's website. More than two dozen of those fires started over the past two days.

Roughly two-thirds of those fires are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Environment Canada said wildfire smoke is a continuing concern for air quality from southern B.C. through central B.C., with special weather statements in effect for regions from the Fraser Canyon and Thompson-Nicola up to the Bulkley Valley.

Late Thursday, dozens of homes in the Galloway area of B.C.'s East Kootenay region were evacuated for several hours as a wildfire approached a mobile home park.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) said roughly 46 homes in the Caithness Mobile Home Park were ordered evacuated in the late afternoon. Residents were able to return home by mid-evening.

The Kikomun Creek fire, about 6.5 kilometres northwest of the community of Elko, near the Alberta and U.S. borders, was estimated to be about one hectare in size. The RDEK said it was not expected to grow based on current conditions in the area.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order must leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management BC website.

Evacuees are encouraged to register with Emergency Support Services online, whether or not they access services at an evacuation centre.

Those looking for loved ones can contact the Canadian Red Cross for family reunification services at 1-800-863-6582.