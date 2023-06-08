Wildfire risk high as campfires banned across B.C. starting noon Thursday

Campfires will be banned in British Columbia starting at noon Thursday, as the wildfire risk remains high or extreme for most of the province and numerous out-of-control blazes continue to burn.

The fire prohibition comes weeks after large open fires were banned across the province, and amid heightened fire activity.

Six fires of note are burning across B.C. as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, with those fires considered particularly visible or posing a threat to public safety.

On Vancouver Island, the Cameron Bluffs fire east of Port Alberni has shut down Highway 4 indefinitely, with the Transportation Ministry saying it is likely the closure will last even after the fire is extinguished due to road damage and the instability of the slope above the fire.

Cameron Lake is located between Qualicum and Port Alberni on Vancouver Island. A smoky skies warning was issued for the island due to the wildfires. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

A long detour, which extends travel time by more than four hours, is now in place. The communities of Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni relied on Highway 4 for essential supplies, and authorities say only essential travel should be undertaken due to the fires.

Smoke from the blazes across the province led to air quality advisories and smoky sky bulletins for parts of Vancouver Island, the South Coast and northeast B.C. on Wednesday.

In the Peace River region, the Donnie Creek blaze — one of the largest in B.C.'s history — has now charred an area larger than the entire Metro Vancouver region.

The provincial fire danger map shows most of B.C. sitting at a high or extreme fire risk due to high temperatures and drought.

Starting at 12 p.m. Thursday, campfires will be banned across B.C. except on Haida Gwaii and in the southeast and northwest corners of the province.

The provincial fire danger forecast shows most of the province at a high or extreme level of fire danger. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

Campfires include all fires smaller than half a metre in size. The bans do not include the use of outdoor stoves but do prohibit the use of fireworks, sky lanterns and tiki torches.

Category 1 campfires will be prohibited in many areas of the province effective noon (PDT), Thursday June 8. <a href="https://t.co/YfnMNvst8Q">pic.twitter.com/YfnMNvst8Q</a> —@BCGovFireInfo

Evacuation orders and alerts also remain in place, primarily in northeast B.C. near the Alberta border.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, 82 fires were burning across B.C. and 30 of them were not responding to suppression efforts.