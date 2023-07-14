B.C. wildfire fighter killed responding to blaze outside Revelstoke

A British Columbia wildfire fighter died Thursday after being injured responding to a blaze, the B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed late Thursday night.

The crew member, a young woman, was battling a wildfire outside of Revelstoke, about 565 kilometres northeast of Vancouver said the B.C. General Employees' Union, which represents the approximately 1,600 wildfire fighter employed in B.C. each year.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to [her] family and community, both at home and in the BC Wildfire Service," read the statement.

"Each and every one is committed to ensuring that their fellow members return from work safely while protecting our resources and our communities. Unfortunately, incidents like today's remind us all how dangerous this work can be."

RCMP and WorkSafeBC are investigating the death, a B.C. Wildfire Service spokesperson wrote in an emailed statement to CBC News.

While the BCGEU did name the individual, CBC News is verifying whether her next of kin have been notified.