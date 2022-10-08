B.C. wildfire risk lingers as drought conditions continue into autumn

Officials from the B.C. Wildfire Service and Metro Vancouver Regional District are warning of a rare late-season wildfire risk, as drought conditions persist across parts of the province.

According to the wildfire service, the province's northeast and southwest corners are at the greatest risk, with an abundance of ready, dry fuel for wildfires.

"Many areas of B.C. have set temperature records in recent weeks, and accumulated rainfall amounts through September were below normal levels," the service said in a statement online.

In Metro Vancouver, crews have been dealing with a wildfire in Coquitlam's Minnekhada Regional Park all week. On Friday, the district said the fire was considered under control, but firefighters were still working to locate and put out hot spots.

That fire quickly spread from about 600 square metres to 14 hectares, damaging a significant section of the park, according to Brant Arnold-Smith, director of the emergency operations centre with Metro Vancouver.

On Thursday evening, another wildfire was sparked in təmtəmíxʷtən/Belcarra Regional Park near White Pine Beach. Arnold-Smith said that one was quickly put out by Port Moody Fire Rescue, helped by regional parks staff.

"That's two fires in the last week at Metro Vancouver Regional Parks, and such events underscore the importance of being vigilant around all ignition sources," he said.

"The fire that we've experienced over the last week at Minnekhada Regional Park — it's very rare to see a fire that significant in early October."

He's asking the public to help prevent fires by sticking to the current rules: no campfires, no briquette barbecues and smoking only in permitted areas.

"We have world class parks in Metro Vancouver and we want future generations to be able to enjoy these parks," said Arnold-Smith.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, a dry cold front is expected to sweep across the province on Monday. It's not expected to bring much in terms of rain, and gusty winds could contribute to wildfires spreading.

There are still 179 wildfires burning across the province, according to the wildfire service. However, the total hectares burned this year is just 40 per cent of the 20-year average.