Protesters have tried to bypass an RCMP blockade on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia's Shuswap region, amid tensions over the refusal of some residents to obey wildfire evacuation orders.

Live social media videos of the incident posted Wednesday evening show about 20 protesters confronting a blockade of police cars near the lakeside community of Sorrento.

They tell officers they do not believe politicians have the right to prevent them using the road, and that it is illegal for the RCMP to block it.

The group, which organized itself on Facebook, had hoped to rally enough support to push through the closure to enter the evacuation zone, saying they planned to support property owners still fighting fires inside.

The group dispersed after about an hour without any reports of violence.

B.C. Wildfire Service crews in the area are fighting the 410-square-kilometre Bush Creek East fire that has destroyed an unknown number of properties and triggered evacuation orders covering about 11,000 people.

"This is a warning to all you Canadians out there, this is what's coming," says one man after confronting police in a video of the Sorrento incident, referring to the police blockade at the intersection of Blind Bay Road.

RCMP confirmed Thursday morning that no one was arrested in the confrontation, and no charges are expected.

"Fortunately, our officers are well trained, were able to de-escalate and the situation was quickly resolved safely without incident," Southeast District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said in a written statement.

Police say the area covered by evacuation orders is not safe because of active fires, downed power lines, and unstable trees and buildings.

"While we understand and sympathize with the residents of the North Shuswap, there is a process in place through the local Emergency Operations Centre that needs to be followed to ensure the safety of everyone," Grandy said.

'Outside characters'

Tensions have been mounting in the Shuswap, which is one of B.C.'s hardest hit areas this wildfire season.

Wildfire service information officer Forrest Tower told CBC's Daybreak Kamloops on Thursday that the confrontation at the blockade does not appear to have originated with locals who have chosen to defy evacuation orders.

"It's definitely a tense situation," he said. "From my understanding, this is not the people that are actively trying to firefight and work in there. It's just some outside characters that are definitely voicing their opinions."

Tower said the wildfire service has temporarily withdrawn crews from some areas around the fire for their safety, but the intention is to return as soon as possible.

B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) spokesperson Forrest Tower speaks about the latest information from the Bush Creek East fire, as well as a now-deleted online post from BCWS that caused some concern for residents.

He added that the wildfire service wants to collaborate with residents who have stayed behind and are fighting the fires.

"We are working toward folding those people into our operations," he said.

On Wednesday, Tower said one option is hiring residents as emergency firefighters if they have a "base level" of training and safety certifications.

"We have gone as far as that, and it works very well," Tower told a news conference.

"There's the option to just be more involved in our operational activities. It just comes back to communication and the willingness at some level to take direction from someone in B.C. Wildfire."

Emergency management minister says evacuation orders must be respected. Bowinn Ma told the public Wednesday that people who choose to defy evacuation orders in wildfire zones are making a dangerous situation even more dangerous.

B.C. Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Wednesday the B.C. Wildfire Service had "opened a dialogue" to understand why some are defying the orders, but the directives carry legal weight and defiance of them must end.

She said some local residents with skills to help battle fires are being recruited now to join the wildfire fight, but others must leave.

Firefighting efforts in the region have been aided by ample rain that fell Tuesday and Wednesday over the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

Tower says Bush Creek East remains the province's top priority wildfire, and up to 150 more firefighters were scheduled to arrive on-site Wednesday and today to further contain the blaze.

About 370 fires were burning across the province Thursday, including 14 wildfires of note that are highly visible or pose a threat to people or property. To the south of the Shuswap, fires in the Central Okanagan have destroyed or damaged more than 180 properties, officials said Wednesday.