Number of B.C. evacuation orders and wildfires ticks down

The number of properties under evacuation orders and alerts because of wildfires in British Columbia ticked down over the weekend.

Emergency Management B.C. says 28 orders were in place Monday, covering more than 3,900 properties, while residents of another 6,255 properties were told to be ready to leave on short notice.

That's down from 4,100 properties on evacuation orders and 6,731 on evacuation alerts on Sunday as firefighting crews across the province were aided by cooler weather.

The number of active wildfires was down by one to 232, including 17 fires that were either highly visible or posed a potential threat to public safety.

The Skaha Creek wildfire as seen from the air near Penticton on Sunday August 29, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Service)

The so-called Skaha Creek fire doubled in size Monday to over two square kilometres in size but the City of Penticton says it is not threatening structures in the municipality.

Controlled burns at White Rock Lake

The B.C. Wildfire Service says conditions were expected to be favourable Monday for a large-scale planned ignition at the northeast corner of the large and destructive White Rock Lake fire, which continues to burn out of control west of Okanagan Lake.

An update posted to the service's website said the burn would be low intensity and a buffer free of natural fuels has been constructed around the roughly 30-square-kilometre area.

Fire information officer Forrest Tower says the controlled burn has created some concern among nearby residents, but noted that although burns can initially produce a lot of smoke, they're nothing to worry about.

"It really keeps the fire from being able to move through that area in any further burning periods. And so there's a lot of benefits to it," he said.

Crew leader Brent King, of Australia's New South Wales Rural Fire Service, walks past an area where the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted a controlled burn to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

An evacuation order for over 1,300 properties near the White Rock Lake fire remains in place.

The fire service says the local fire department was also working to contain a small spot fire sparked Sunday night south of the Mt. Law fire near West Kelowna.

The service says good progress has been made in recent days on that roughly nine-square-kilometre fire, as well as the 200-square-kilometre Nk'Mip Creek fire that remains classified as out of control north of Osoyoos.