Identities still not confirmed for 3 found dead in targeted hit on rural Vancouver Island

Police are still trying to confirm the identities of three people who were found dead in a rural area of Vancouver Island earlier this month.

On Nov. 1, a man riding a dirt bike in the Whiskey Creek area near Qualicum Beach discovered a body along the Melrose Forest Service Road. Police were called to the scene, and found a burnt-out travel trailer nearby with two more people dead inside.

Officers also discovered an injured man in another trailer who appeared to have been shot.

A month later, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has revealed that the remains of four dogs were also found at the scene.

Police are still working with the B.C. Coroners Service on the victims' identities.

Two of the bodies at the Whiskey Creek crime scene were found inside a burnt-out trailer. (CHEK News)

"Fire scenes bring a variety of challenges and are complex scenes to process. Investigators must pore over the scene, meticulously search through debris piece by piece and then examine collected items using specialized techniques," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said in Monday in a statement.

Police believe the three dead were all victims of a targeted homicide.

Investigators are now searching for the driver of a light-coloured sedan who picked up two hitchhikers from the side of Highway 19 on the morning the bodies were discovered.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 250-380-6211.