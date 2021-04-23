Woman broke tooth when stranger pushed her to the ground, West Vancouver police say

Police in West Vancouver are searching for a suspect after a stranger allegedly pushed a woman to the ground as she was walking alone at night last weekend.

The 29-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Bay Street in Horseshoe Bay at about 8 p.m. on Sunday when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and pushed her down, according to a police press release.

She broke a tooth and suffered cuts and scrapes in the fall.

"This appears to have been a random assault, which we understand will be concerning to our community," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in the release.

"Our investigators have been working diligently to identify the suspect in this incident, and to gather all available evidence."

The suspect is described as about six feet tall and wearing a dark hoodie.

Investigators believe that a man captured by surveillance cameras near the scene of the attack may have witnessed what happened, and they've released photos in an effort to reach him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department at 604-925-7300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.