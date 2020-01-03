Police denounce 'despicable' purse snatching that left elderly West Van woman with broken shoulder
Investigators don't have a suspect description after Wednesday's robbery
An 86-year-old woman's shoulder was broken during what police are describing as a "despicable" purse snatching in West Vancouver on News Year's Day.
The victim was attacked after leaving the Loblaws at Park Royal Mall on foot at around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to West Vancouver police.
She was just turning north up 11th Street from Marine Drive when a stranger came up behind her, grabbed her purse from her shoulder and pushed her to the ground, police say. The suspect took off with the purse and the woman flagged down a passerby, who stayed with her until emergency services arrived.
"This is a very unfortunate incident and a rare occurrence in West Vancouver," Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said in a news release.
"To assault a senior like this is despicable. Rest assured that we are working diligently to identify a suspect."
The victim was taken to hospital, where she learned her shoulder had been fractured.
Meanwhile, police say they've done extensive searches of the area but were not able to turn up a suspect. Because she was robbed from behind, the victim has been unable to describe the purse snatcher.
Police say the victim's cream-coloured purse contained a wallet holding a bank card and a credit card.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 604-925-7300 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.