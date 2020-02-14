Protesters blocking West Coast Express say they're in it 'for the long haul'

Activists blocking the main tracks of the West Coast Express say they don't like disrupting the commutes of working people, but they're ready to stay as long as it takes to send a message to the Canadian government.

All trains travelling east from Vancouver's Waterfront Station to Mission were cancelled this afternoon because of the blockade on the Canadian Pacific tracks along the Pitt River rail bridge. It was erected at around 2:45 p.m. by supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in their opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern B.C.

Isabel Krupp of the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism told CBC that strangers have been dropping off supplies for the protesters, who are "prepared to stay for the long haul."

Late Thursday afternoon, about two dozen people were part of the blockade.

"We hope people don't have to miss a day of work, but more important to us is defending the sovereignty of the Wet'suwet'en Nation," Krupp said.

The blockade is at the southeast end of the Port Coquitlam CP rail yard, near Lougheed Highway and the Mary Hill Bypass.

WATCH: Protesters say they understand blockade's consequences but defending the Wet'suwet'en Nation's sovereignty is more important:

Destiny Morris and Isabel Krupp of the Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism are part of the blockade on the Pitt River rail bridge. They say they've been getting a lot of support from people driving by their blockade. 1:06

The activists say they've spoken with RCMP officers, who've told them they're breaking the law, but there doesn't seem to be any immediate risk of arrest.

Destiny Morris, who is also a member of the Red Braid Alliance, said she understands the blockade might be unpopular.

"It is land defence that we're doing. It's not a symbolic act where we're trying to win the hearts of people on social media," she said. "Having this action here is directly affecting the commodities and profits that Canada is gaining from the lives of Indigenous people."

Protesters on the overpass blocking CP railroad right now. I guess less than a dozen folks. <a href="https://t.co/EUJlGusII4">pic.twitter.com/EUJlGusII4</a> —@Meerakati

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, whose Port Coquitlam riding is served by the West Coast Express, denounced the protest in a tweet, writing "Blocking West Coast Express is not lawful or peaceful protest, it is unacceptable and a disgrace."

While the blockade is in place, West Coast Express customers are advised to use SkyTrain and buses instead.

Watch the reaction of frustrated commuters:

Frustrated commuters react to the cancellation of the West Coast Express on Feb. 13 due to a protester blockade. 0:56

TransLink provided the following recommendations for customers who normally travel on the West Coast Express east of Coquitlam:

Take SkyTrain to Coquitlam Central Station.

Take either the 701 or the R3 RapidBus from Coquitlam Central Station.

There is limited 701 service from Haney Place to Mission City, but capacity and frequency are not high. Please consult TransLink's trip planner to find the schedule for 701 trips to Mission City.