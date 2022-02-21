When Julia Erridge and Ryan March were planning their wedding last year, they knew two things — it had to be in February, and they had to plan for under 50 guests due to COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The couple from Vancouver had everything booked. But then Omicron hit in December, sparking tighter restrictions that put an end to their Plan B, which was a reception after their wedding ceremony.

Naturally disappointed, they notified their family and friends, telling them that while their February wedding would go ahead, the reception would only include their parents, who would join them for dinner at a restaurant afterward.

Then, much to their surprise — and to many others planning events — restrictions lifted four days before their wedding date, so they got busy changing their plans again.

On Saturday, they got married in front of 44 people at The Falls Golf Course in Chilliwack, B.C.

"I am beamingly happy," said Erridge. "The day was perfect and magical."

The pair had resigned themselves to not being able to host their dream wedding — what they called the "Hail Mary" plan of an indoor reception that included an extended guest list and indoor dancing.

So they were floored on Tuesday when Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that due to high vaccination rates in B.C., venues could go back to full capacity and that dancing would be allowed after nearly two years.

They weren't the only ones taken by surprise.

Their marriage officiant, Kristen Olynik, said she and her partner Brian "had a little dance party between the two of us" when they heard the news of lowered restrictions.

"It's just absolutely ecstatic for all couples in British Columbia that can actually have the wedding their way … couples want the reception and the dancing and all the bells and whistles," Olynik said.

Once Erridge and March got the news they quickly changed their plans, contacting the venue and messaging their guests. As Erridge told CBC's The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn before the wedding, her guests were totally on board with the change.

"Everyone has been making an effort to try to be there. And I think about my family, some of my aunts and uncles haven't seen each other in ages, and it's the first time in a long time that we can all be together," she said.

It also meant Erridge could look forward to the traditional father-daughter dance.

Changing restrictions have been 'challenging'

Some restrictions remain in place. Indoor venues still require all attendees to have a vaccine card, for example.

The roller coaster of changing restrictions has been difficult for people planning family events like weddings.

"There's no minimizing how challenging it has been. You know, I've even had a few tears myself through it all," Olynik said.

"Couples have actually rescheduled down the road, when the vaccine card is no longer needed, or they've already chosen an outdoor location. It's just been a juggling act all the way around."

Olynik said many couples just wanted to make sure everyone felt included and that went for the elderly and the immuno-compromised.

She said she saw an unprecedented amount of communication among couples and their wedding planners, photographers and caterers, making sure guests would feel comfortable and safe.

With Erridge and March's dream wedding realized, not even the weather could spoil their big day.

The couple were able to go outside between rain showers, hop in golf carts, get their photos taken and then go back inside before the next shower started.

Looking back to the day last spring when they were planning their wedding, Erridge said they wouldn't have changed a thing.

"It was our Hail Mary plan, and the venue was fantastic. I didn't have a care in the world," she said.