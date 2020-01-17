A fresh round of wintry weather alerts are in effect as yet another storm approaches the B.C. South Coast.

Environment Canada has posted alerts stretching from the west coast of Vancouver Island through the Fraser Valley, with the storm expected to arrive Friday night.

Snowfall and wind warnings are in effect for nearly all of the Island, with forecasters expecting up to 15 centimetres of snow and winds up to 80 km/h.

Winter-storm watches are in place for Howe Sound, Whistler and the Fraser Valley. Forecasters said snow, rain and freezing rain are all possible between Friday and Saturday, but heavy snow is expected before the transition into rain.

Winter-storm watches are issued when several types of severe winter weather are expected to happen together.

Special weather statements have been posted for Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast, indicating a chance of similar weather.

The snow at the beginning of the storm will change to rain as warmer air arrives sometime before Saturday afternoon, though it's difficult to pin down when that transition will happen.

"Timing this transition to rain is always challenging in these situations. There is a chance that this transition could be delayed resulting in higher snowfall amounts. It is also possible this transition will include a period of freezing rain," an alert read.

The rain will create a slushy mess in many areas, with leftover snow from earlier storms still on the ground. Power lines can be weighed down by soaked snow, and storm drains blocked with slush can overflow.

Sheds, carports and other small buildings could also be at risk of collapse from the weight of wet snow.

People navigate slush and ice as they cross the road during the morning commute in Vancouver on Jan. 16. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Further north, Arctic outflow warnings remain in effect for much of the Central Coast, with an extreme cold warning in effect for the Peace River region.

Much warmer temperatures are expected for the South Coast through the weekend into next week, climbing up to 9 or 10 C in some areas — a drastic swing compared to the cold spell earlier this week.

B.C. has been battered by a series of storms since winter solstice on Dec. 21. The City of Vancouver experienced more snowfall this week than it usually does during most months of January.