More wind, rain expected to pummel B.C. South Coast

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to continue for the B.C. South Coast on Friday as the first fall storm of the season enters its fourth day.

Winds gusting up to 70 and 90 km/h are expected for parts of Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Warnings from Environment Canada said the wind could cause damage in some areas, tossing loose objects or breaking tree branches.

As for rain, another 30 to 50 millimetres is expected for areas of Metro Vancouver from West Vancouver to Coquitlam. The North Shore mountains are also in for a deluge.

The weather agency said localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, as are washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The province issued high streamflow advisories for much of the South Coast on Wednesday. Such advisories mean river levels across much of the region are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected.

The storm, which began on the first day of fall on Tuesday, is expected to last through the weekend.