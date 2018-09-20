Fall warning: Incoming storms could be bad news for B.C.'s drought-stressed trees

Special weather statements have been issued for much of the southwest corner of B.C., which is expected to see rain and strong winds over the next few days.

The weather could damage trees that are still recovering from a drier-than-normal summer, according to the national weather agency.

Environment Canada posted the notices for almost all of Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the North Shore and the Sunshine Coast on Thursday morning.

Meterologists say the wet weather is coming in a one-two punch.

The first round is expected to start Thursday afternoon, petering off overnight. The second, heavier rain spell will begin on Friday and continue until Saturday.

Up to 100 millimetres is forecast for some areas over the three days.

Communities near the Strait of Georgia could also see winds of up to 60 km/h — gusts strong enough to put weak trees at risk.

Meterologist Bobby Sekhon said it should be the South Coast's first big rainfall of the season.

"Certainly, it can be a concern for anybody who's not prepared for the fall storm cycle," he said.

Strong winds could be enough to damage trees already weakened by a drier-than-normal summer, according to Environment Canada. (Michael Hillman/CBC)

Further north in the province, several areas have already seen snow.

A cold front brought flurries to Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Prince George on Sept. 11 — nearly two weeks before the first official day of fall.

With files from Megan Thomas

Read more from CBC British Columbia