Flurry of weather warnings for southwest B.C., up to 120 mm of rain forecast

Environment Canada has issued a series of rainfall and wind warnings for British Columbia's South Coast, with soggy conditions expected to persist until the end of the week.

The warnings span Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast and the Sea to Sky corridor, along with parts of Vancouver Island.

The weather office says downpours will start Wednesday night with total rainfall of 60 to 120 millimetres expected before conditions are forecast to ease late Friday.

It says the highest amounts of rain are expected near Metro Vancouver's North Shore mountains along with Howe Sound and western Vancouver Island.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," reads the warning from the forecaster. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

A separate wind warning covers the Victoria area, where wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected to last until Thursday morning.

Winds nearing the same speed are also expected across the northern tip of Vancouver Island through the morning.

The B.C. government said in a tweet that residents should stay clear of rushing water and streams during the weather event.

"Be ready for power outages by having a household emergency kit packed with batteries, blankets and warm clothes, food and water," the tweet reads.