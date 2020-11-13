Wind storm heading for Victoria, with gusts of up to 90 km/h

A wind warning has been issued for B.C.'s Greater Victoria area as meteorologists predict gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada issued the warning Thursday afternoon, saying that strong westerly winds blowing at 70 km/h will follow a low pressure centre that's expected on the south coast Friday morning.

The winds could be strong enough to cause falling tree branches or to toss objects into the air.

The gusts are expected to ease by Friday evening.