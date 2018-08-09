B.C.'s hot, hot heat set to peak Thursday, with Interior highs hitting 40 C

Thursday could be the most thermometer-busting of all days in the ongoing B.C. heat wave.

In the Interior, highs could hit 40 C or more, while in the Lower Mainland highs of 27 to 33 C are predicted to bake the region.

"For some places in the Southern Interior, this may also be the hottest day of the year," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"A ridge of high pressure is pumping in the hottest of the air today straight in from the south ... in fact, much of the western U.S. is also experiencing record heat."

If the smoke holds off, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kamloops?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kamloops</a> could break a heat record today which was set back in 1981. We are forecast to hit 40 which would obliterate the old record of 37.3 so get out and enjoy it now. The river calls! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/heatwave?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#heatwave</a> <a href="https://t.co/jFZNpqeyO3">pic.twitter.com/jFZNpqeyO3</a> —@DHerbertCBC

Wagstaffe said relief is on the horizon, however, as a cold front begins to track through the province Friday and Saturday, dropping the mercury by a few degrees.

"At this point, it doesn't look like it comes with a lot of rain for the South Coast but the weekend will be much cooler with a chance of showers and cloudier conditions," she said. "Isolated thunderstorms will be a concern for the Interior on Saturday."

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings and air quality advisories for much of B.C. Wildfires continue to burn across the province and the Lower Mainland is dealing with smog.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada warned.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

A look at our skies from space yesterday. Extensive smoke trapped in BC valleys, & drifting eastward over Rockies. Red dots are fires/thermal anomalies <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kelowna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kelowna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceGeorge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceGeorge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Edmonton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Edmonton</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Calgary?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Calgary</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatoon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MooseJaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MooseJaw</a> ... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MODIS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MODIS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASA</a> <a href="https://t.co/16tGUZXMYh">pic.twitter.com/16tGUZXMYh</a> —@JWagstaffe

