Skip to Main Content
B.C.'s hot, hot heat set to peak Thursday, with Interior highs hitting 40 C

B.C.'s hot, hot heat set to peak Thursday, with Interior highs hitting 40 C

In the Interior, highs could hit 40 C or more, while in the Lower Mainland highs of 27-33 C are predicted to bake the region.

'Hottest day of the year' expected before cooldown Friday, says CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe

CBC News ·
Many will enjoy the sun in B.C. as temperatures soar but Environment Canada is also advising caution for seniors, young children and people with medical conditions. (Michelle Ghoussoub/CBC)

Thursday could be the most thermometer-busting of all days in the ongoing B.C. heat wave.

In the Interior, highs could hit 40 C or more, while in the Lower Mainland highs of 27 to 33 C are predicted to bake the region.

"For some places in the Southern Interior, this may also be the hottest day of the year," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe. 

"A ridge of high pressure is pumping in the hottest of the air today straight in from the south ... in fact, much of the western U.S. is also experiencing record heat."

Wagstaffe said relief is on the horizon, however, as a cold front begins to track through the province Friday and Saturday, dropping the mercury by a few degrees.

"At this point, it doesn't look like it comes with a lot of rain for the South Coast but the weekend will be much cooler with a chance of showers and cloudier conditions," she said. "Isolated thunderstorms will be a concern for the Interior on Saturday."

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings and air quality advisories for much of B.C. Wildfires continue to burn across the province and the Lower Mainland is dealing with smog.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada warned.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place."

Read more from CBC British Columbia

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us