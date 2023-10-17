Content
Power slowly being restored to over 170,000 customers as B.C. storm forces ferry cancellations

Environment Canada says a "vigorous frontal system" brought heavy rain and wind overnight Friday for some regions of the province, and snow for others.

Up to 70 mm rain forecast for parts of Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley; snow expected on mountain highways

David P. Ball · CBC News ·
People are pictured during a period of heavy rain in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, October 16, 2023.
A pedestrian shelters under an umbrella during a period of heavy rain in downtown Vancouver in October. Heavy rain is in the forecast for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley this weekend. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A storm battering B.C.'s South Coast knocked out power to more than 170,000 customers overnight on Friday as nearly 20 ferry sailings were cancelled over the course of the evening.

As of 8:20 a.m. PT on Saturday, B.C. Hydro said more than 95,000 customers were still without power on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, with more than 7,000 affected on Vancouver Island.

In a statement, a B.C. Hydro spokesperson said that crews were working to restore power by repairing downed power poles and equipment.

B.C. Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said Friday the Crown utility would work overnight as the storm hit, with winds expected to continue Saturday morning.

"As storm season begins, drought-weakened trees are more susceptible to break and snap and come into contact with our electrical infrastructure, which may cause power outages," Aquino told CBC News.

B.C. Ferries cancelled sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island on Friday evening.

The cancellations affected all scheduled routes after 8:15 p.m. PT, B.C. Ferries said, except a handful of late sailings to the Sunshine Coast, Salt Spring Island, and Bowen Island.

On Saturday morning, ferry service was returning as usual — with some delays reported across the network.

Environment Canada said that southwest B.C. could see gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, with an estimated 70 millimetres of rain set to drop on the Fraser Valley.

The federal weather agency issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, or Highway 5, from Hope to Merritt.

As a precaution, B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation closed Highway 1 in the Fraser Canyon south of Lytton.

The ministry said the route will be closed from midnight until approximately 9 a.m. PT Saturday. Geotechnical engineers will conduct a safety assessment Saturday morning.

The closure stretches from Boothroyd, north of Boston Bar, up to Lytton. 

There will be local access for communities on Blue Lake Road in the south and Duncan Road in the north.

Forecasters say the rain should taper off over parts of Metro Vancouver on Saturday morning but will persist in the Fraser Valley until the evening.

Wind warnings also cover much of the region, as well as portions of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, with gusts of up to 90 km/h expected before the wind eases Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says downpours could be heavy enough to lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.

A special weather statement covering portions of the Coquihalla and Trans-Canada highways, as well as Highway 3, says 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected on mountain passes by Sunday morning.

