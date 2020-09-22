Right on cue, 1st fall storm of the season is heading for B.C.'s South Coast

Tuesday marks the first day of fall, a mellow season known for clear, crisp mornings and —

Nope. It's going to rain.

The first active storm cycle of the fall season is expected to hit B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday evening, according to Environment Canada, bringing periods of heavy rain and strong winds until the end of the week.

The first in a series of "vigorous" weather systems will first hit Vancouver Island before spreading to the mainland overnight and continuing until Thursday, according to a special weather statement.

Vancouver Island could see between 15 and 40 millimetres of rain, though 100 millimetres or more is possible for the western part of the Island. The agency said the mainland can expect between 50 and 100 millimetres.

The heaviest deluge is expected over Howe Sound and the North Shore.

With rain comes wind

The west coast of Vancouver Island could also see winds of 60-80 km/h over the next two days. Winds across the Strait of Georgia and surrounding areas will peak early Wednesday morning at 50-70 km/h.

Heavy rain and leaves on the ground could lead to localized flooding on the South Coast, the statement warned. Power outages are also possible once the wind picks up.

Haida Gwaii is under a wind warning, with the risk of southeasterly winds gusting up to 110 km/h by Tuesday evening.

More rain is expected Friday and Saturday.

Fall ends on Dec. 21.