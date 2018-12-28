Snow, wind warnings issued for parts of Central B.C.

Strong winds and heavy snowfall could hit Central B.C. Friday and Saturday, Environment Canada warns, and drivers should be very careful.

The weather service issued warnings for several regions of the province Thursday.

It estimates between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow could fall on the Cariboo and Peace River regions and along areas of the B.C.-Alberta border.

Prince George, Williams Lake and Quesnel may see significant snowfall as could key routes including the Yellowhead Highway and Highway 97.

The system is also forecast to bring strong winds, which, along with the snow, could reduce visibility.

The weather system is expected to hit B.C. beginning Friday morning, intensify through the night and blow into Alberta Saturday.