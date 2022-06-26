Heat warnings issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley, thunderstorm watch in northern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver on Sunday as most of B.C. continues to see above-average temperatures.

A warning from the forecaster says parts of the Fraser Valley could get up to 34 C on Sunday and Monday. In the Lower Mainland and Howe Sound, maximum temperatures will be just above 30 C.

However, nighttime temperatures will drop to the mid-teens, meaning this weekend's temperatures will not reach the unprecedented highs of last year's heat dome.

Nearly all of the province remains under a special weather statement due to temperatures above the seasonal average.

"We're not as concerned for an extreme heat wave," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh. "This is more so a standard heat wave.

"We are reaching the threshold for our heat warning criteria, but not exceeding that threshold to a significant degree [like] last year."

Dosanjh said Monday night would see above-average nighttime temperatures, but a weak precipitation system will likely move through the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing cloudiness and a respite from the heat.

"We're anticipating temperatures to kind of become a little more seasonal at that point," he said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel for the heat wave."

Dosanjh said people are rightly excited for the first hot stretch of the summer, but also that people should heed the warning and take measures to protect themselves and loved ones.

"If you're going to be outside, just make sure to lower your activity level," he said. "That's using things like sunscreen [and] kind of staying in shady areas during the peak intensity, like kind of early afternoon."

Heat warning, thunderstorm watch in northern B.C.

A heat warning has also been issued for the inland sections of northern B.C., specifically in Kitimat and Terrace. The warning reads that temperatures are likely to rise above 30 C, and overnight temperatures will only drop to around 14 C.

In northeast B.C., a thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Peace River region, with forecasters saying conditions are favourable for strong gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

The forecast is nice right now with temperatures even forecasted for above 30C in the coming days. But higher temperatures does mean higher risks for certain groups. If we experience an extreme heat emergency this summer, make sure you have a plan. Visit <a href="https://t.co/MrBGkGT3JA">https://t.co/MrBGkGT3JA</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zfqln3eCS1">pic.twitter.com/Zfqln3eCS1</a> —@KitimatDistrict

"It's more so tied to the North Rockies and the Peace Region," Dosanjh said. "Conditions are very unsettled in that region."

"It will be pretty active in terms of thunderstorms [in] the Peace Region and Fort Nelson."