Unsettled weather and severe thunderstorms expected across southern British Columbia

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch with a possibility of strong winds, large hail and heavy rain for parts of southern British Columbia.

The weather agency says the watch is in effect for the Boundary, Nicola, Shuswap, and South Thompson regions.

The Fraser Canyon — including Lillooet — and the Okanagan Valley — including Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton — are also included in the watch.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the south Interior and southeast area of the province, including Similkameen River, Okanagan and Mission Creek, Boundary, east and west Kootenay, and their tributaries.

A high streamflow advisory means that river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

It says there is a potential for heavy rainfall and thundershowers in the southern interior and Kootenays on Sunday and Monday, and rising rivers are expected in areas which receive the heaviest downpours.

The centre says given the uncertainty in the exact locations and intensity of rainfall, it is possible that small- and medium-sized watersheds throughout the region may experience high flows on Monday and Tuesday.

A flood warning, first issued on June 27, remains in place for Quesnel. A warning means that flooding is expected.

Forecasters say people should remain indoors during a thunderstorm, and avoid fast-flowing riverbanks when advisories are in place.