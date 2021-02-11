B.C. braces for another day of extreme cold as Arctic air settles over province

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect for much of B.C., which is experiencing some of the most frigid temperatures in the country as a mass of Arctic air continues to grip the province.

Puntzi Mountain, around 300 kilometres north of Vancouver, was the coldest spot in Canada at –44 C on Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

Extreme cold warnings remain in effect for much of central and northern B.C., with the wind chill factor making some areas feel as cold as –45 C.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," the weather agency said in an extreme cold warning notice.

"Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Winter storm expected for Island

An Arctic outflow warning is still in effect for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Fraser Valley.

With the wind chill, it could feel as cold as –10 C down to –25 C. Rising surface pressure is expected to continue to drive this cold air through mainland valleys and inlets throughout the week, with temperatures rebounding this weekend.

A winter storm watch is in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with significant snowfall expected to begin Friday night, as Pacific moisture collides with the Arctic front.

Clash of the titans! Arctic air firmly entrenched over BC, including coastal areas, will battle pacific moisture beginning on the evening of Friday February 12, 2021. The expected outcome? Low elevation snowfall event! Stay tuned to your local forecast for details. ❄️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/hITBYSl0cT">pic.twitter.com/hITBYSl0cT</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

It's not yet clear how much snow will fall, but Environment Canada forecasts between 15 and 25 centimetres in some areas.

Shelters available

Shelters across B.C. are working to provide warm spaces to those who need it, and volunteers are distributing warm clothes and blankets to those who are homeless.

In Fort St. John, outreach workers have put out a call for new tuques, gloves and socks to be donated for those sleeping outside, as used clothing cannot be accepted because of COVID-19 concerns.

To find a shelter in your area, call 211.

BC211 is a British Columbia, non-profit organization that provides a free, confidential, multilingual service that links people to resources for help