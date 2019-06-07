B.C. climate data shows 'significantly' drier spring: Environment Canada

B.C. was "significantly drier" than usual throughout March, April, and May this year, according to Environment Canada.

In some areas, the agency said, precipitation during "metrological spring" was at half its historical rates.

"We saw about 40 to 70 per cent of average rainfall for many communities, both on the coast and over the B.C. Interior," Environment Canada meteorologist Trevor Smith said Friday.

Smith said Comox, Kelowna and Prince George saw their driest springs on record for the three-month period. Fort Nelson saw its second-driest spring.

Here's how the "meteorological spring" (March-April-May) played out in 2019: significantly drier than normal for most and near-normal or warmer than normal across BC. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/90H1EnVgZd">pic.twitter.com/90H1EnVgZd</a> —@ECCCWeatherBC

Comox, on Vancouver Island, recorded 74 millimetres of rain in March, April and May compared to normal monthly rainfall of 215 millimetres.

Kelowna saw just over 43 millimetres during the same time compared to a normal monthly rainfall of 86 millimetres. In Prince George, that number was at 58 millimetres compared to 114 millimetres.

The agency also said temperatures were warmer than normal across several areas of the province over the last three months.

Victoria saw an average temperature of 9.9 C over the three-month period, compared to the usual 9.3 C. Fort Nelson, which usually sees temperatures of 1.7 C, hovered around 4 C instead.

Temperature records have been breaking across B.C. since March. More than 30 maximum daytime temperature records fell in a single day on March 18.