Big waves forecast to hit Vancouver Island, some may cause coastal infrastructure damage: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for much of B.C.'s coast, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 110 km/h are forecast Wednesday morning into Thursday evening. Gusts could reach up to 120 km/h in exposed coastal areas.

It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.

A wind warning has been issued for B.C.'s coast on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Environment Canada)

Similarly on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says waves, which could reach a maximum of five to seven metres tall, are expected along shorelines exposed to open ocean.

It says waves and pounding surf will produce higher than normal water levels along the coast and are also expected to begin sweeping the island starting later in the morning on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says in the notice that these waves are likely to cause damage to coastal infrastructure.

As of Wednesday morning, B.C. Hydro estimates more than 2,000 homes remain without electricity across the province following a storm on Monday that knocked out power for about 28,000 customers.