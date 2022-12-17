'Bitterly cold' temperatures expected across B.C. as weather warnings issued

Environment Canada issued a range of special weather statements and weather warnings across British Columbia on Saturday, warning of unseasonably cold temperatures and snowfall.

There are Arctic outflow warnings in place across B.C.'s Central and North Coasts, including inland sections, with wind chill expected to make it feel like –20 C in those regions. Wind gusts could reach up to 80 km/h along the coast.

In the Fraser Valley and Fraser Canyon in southwest B.C., light snow is expected to intensify later Saturday afternoon. Around 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate by Sunday afternoon.

There is also a winter storm warning in place for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, B.C., as well as special weather statements for the Lower Mainland and across northern B.C.

A series of weather warnings, in red, and special weather statements, in grey, blanketed British Columbia on Saturday morning. (Environment Canada)

"If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite," reads a statement from the forecaster.

"Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."

Special weather statements for Metro Vancouver

A special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, and Whistler warned of periods of snow throughout the weekend.

On Saturday, precipitation is expected to fall as rain or light flurries. For Metro Vancouver, significant snowfall accumulation will likely only occur at higher elevations, according to Environment Canada.

"Recent model guidance indicates total snowfall amounts near 10 centimetres are likely for the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, and the Sea to Sky highway," reads the statement.

"Two to five centimetres of snow are possible over Metro Vancouver on Sunday."

An Arctic front will bring unseasonably cold temperatures to the region starting Sunday. Wind chill could make it feel like –15 C in Metro Vancouver, and –20 C in the Fraser Valley and Sea to Sky regions.

The system will bring up to 20 centimetres of snow to the recently-repaired Coquihalla Highway, according to the forecaster.

The province said drivers on the South Coast should stay off the road in poor conditions. If they must travel, they should pack an emergency kit and make sure their vehicle has proper snow tires.

TransLink, Metro Vancouver's regional transit authority, said they were preparing for the cold snap by proactively de-icing SkyTrain tracks and bus trolley wires, and were prepared to implement snow shuttle services if conditions get particularly bad.

Good morning! We could be in for some more winter weather this weekend. Here are some of our top winter travel safety tips to help you when using public transit: <a href="https://t.co/A0f3gF2H76">https://t.co/A0f3gF2H76</a> Have a great Saturday! ^DA <a href="https://t.co/bdMfqPxHTT">pic.twitter.com/bdMfqPxHTT</a> —@TransLink

Concern for northern B.C.

A series of special weather statements on Friday said Arctic air, blasting wind and plummeting temperatures will settle over the far north and stick around for several days.

The coldest temperatures are likely to be felt Monday to Wednesday, according to meteorologist Derek Lee.

Lee said the area from Peace Region to Fort Nelson could see overnight lows below –40 C. The Prince George and Cariboo areas could see overnight lows colder than –35 C.

The weather statements cover Haines Road, Atlin, Teslin, Cassiar Mountains, Dease Lake, Watson Lake, Peace River, Williston, Muncho Lake Park and Fort Nelson in the far north.