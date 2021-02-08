Incoming Arctic air means it's going to be a cold week across B.C.

Environment Canada is warning of extreme cold across swaths of northern B.C. while more snow is expected in the southern Interior, as Arctic air moves across the province.

The weather agency says the cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far. It says temperatures in the Interior will be 10 to 20 C below the seasonal average, while coastal areas including Metro Vancouver will be 5 to 10 C below seasonal norms.

Extreme cold warnings are in place for the Peace River, Bulkley Valley, Stuart Nechako, Prince George, Cassiar Mountains, Fort Nelson, Watson Lake and Williston areas, as well as Yoho and Kootenay national parks.

In those regions, overnight lows combined with occasional winds could produce extreme cold wind chill values of near -40 to -45 C in those regions.

Fend off frostbite

In Dease Lake, where an extreme cold warning is also in place, temperatures near –35 C combined with wind chill could bring the cold down to -50 C.

Residents are reminded to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin under such frigid conditions.

Prince George is under an extreme cold weather warning, with wind chill expected to force temperatures down as low as –45 C. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

Another warning covers the North Coast, where Environment Canada says cold temperatures combined with winds up to 50 km/h will create wind chills of –20 C or lower.

The Arctic air is moving toward the southern interior and will approach the south coast later Monday, the agency says. On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to keep falling as more Arctic air is forced southward.

Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are expected over southern coastal areas from Tuesday night. As a result, Environment Canada has also issued an Arctic outflow warning for Metro Vancouver.

Seek shelter

B.C. Housing says shelter access is being expanded across Metro Vancouver and anyone sleeping outside is encouraged to come indoors.

Calling the conditions "dangerously cold," spokesperson Sara Goldvine said 92 extreme weather shelter spaces will be open in the Lower Mainland in addition to the 282 shelter spaces that are already open every night.

People can phone 211 for free anytime day or night to find out where a shelter space is available in Metro Vancouver or Greater Victoria.

Click here for B.C. Housing's shelter list, which includes locations throughout the province.