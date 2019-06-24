Don't invest your money with convicted Ontario fraudster, B.C. regulator warns

B.C.'s securities regulator is warning the public not to invest their money with a Toronto man who ran a $24-million Ponzi scheme.

Weizhen Tang is permanently banned from selling investments in Ontario but, earlier this month, he told the Toronto Star he plans to evade authorities there by looking for investors outside of the province.

On Monday, the B.C. Securities Commission issued an investor alert on Tang, following similar moves by regulators in Ontario and Nova Scotia.

"We are concerned that Tang may try to sell securities to B.C. residents," the BCSC's director of enforcement, Doug Muir, said in a news release.

"We urge the public to exercise extreme caution. B.C. investors who have been approached by Tang should contact the BCSC."

Tang was convicted of fraud in 2012, sentenced to prison and ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Despite his lifetime ban in Ontario, Tang told the Star that he plans to launch a new fund offering returns of one per cent a week.

He is not registered to sell securities in B.C., and the BCSC says investors should be wary of him and companies associated with him, including Weizhan Tang and Associates Inc., Oversea Chinese Fund Limited Partnership and Weizhen Tang Corp.