Protesters hope to shut down B.C. government buildings with demonstrations on Friday

Supporters of hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en Nation are planning a protest for Friday that they hope could shut down B.C. government buildings throughout Victoria.

The plan follows a demonstration that saw hundreds of people blocking the entrances to the legislature on Tuesday in solidarity with the fight against the construction of Coastal GasLink's natural gas pipeline through traditional Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.

Activists say they believe they can effectively shut down the bulk of the civil service for the day on Friday.

"We're disrupting the B.C. government's operations, so we're calling for picket lines. It's a huge action across Victoria," said Morgan Mowatt, a PhD student at the University of Victoria and a member of the Gitxsan First Nation.

She said organizers want the rally to be peaceful and safe.

"We're doing this out of love in our hearts and for our future generations, and we are always acting peacefully and in ceremony," Mowatt said.

After Tuesday's demonstration at the legislature, Premier John Horgan suggested the protests had gone too far, alleging staff had been "pushed and jostled" on their way into the building.

Victoria Police say four people have reported being assaulted during the protest.

'A responsibility to plan ahead'

Liberal MLA Mary Polak told CBC she felt uncomfortable during the demonstrations on Tuesday. She's recently recovered from a broken ankle, and was alarmed by the commotion outside the legislature.

"The first thought that went through my mind was … I can't run," Polak said.

Running wasn't necessary in the end, but Polak wants to know what will be done to make sure Friday's rallies are safe for government workers.

"No question, peaceful protests should be allowed to continue," she said.

"However, there is a responsibility to plan ahead when you know something like this is taking place to ensure there are proper cordons, to make sure that people don't manage to get into offices and disrupt people's work."

Friday's protest is planned for between 8 a.m. and noon.