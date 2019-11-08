2 more probable cases of vaping-related illness confirmed in B.C.

Health Canada has confirmed another two probable cases of vaping-related illness in B.C., bringing the total number in the province so far to three.

The two new cases were confirmed Thursday, according to the B.C. government. An earlier case was confirmed on Oct. 16.

A spokesperson for the province said she did not have any information about the patients' ages or what types of products they were vaping.

The patient identified last month was a young person who was using nicotine-based vaping products. They have since recovered.

As of Sept. 19, all physicians in the province are required to report observations of patients who may be affected by vaping-related illness.

The illness is an inflammation of the lungs, with symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath and chest pain.

Potential cases include people who report using e-cigarettes and other vaping devices, whose illnesses have not been attributed to another cause and whose X-rays show pulmonary infiltrates — substances like pus or blood lingering in the lung tissue.

As of Oct. 29 , there have also been two confirmed cases in Quebec and three probable cases in New Brunswick.

Doctors don't yet know exactly what is causing the disease, which has affected more than 1,600 people in the U.S. and has been linked to 34 deaths there.