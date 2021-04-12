Nothing but blue skies and warm days for foreseeable future in Metro Vancouver

It may be April, but the month's fabled showers are nowhere to been seen in Metro Vancouver's long-range forecast.

A long spell of unseasonably warm and dry weather is set to run through this week and possibly into next week as a high pressure ridge strengthens over the region, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

"I can see with some confidence about 10 days out and rain doesn't show up in the long range models until next Tuesday," said Wagstaffe.

Monday's high temperatures are expected to reach 13 C in Vancouver, closer to 16 C into the Fraser Valley.

By the weekend the thermometer could climb to 20 C in Vancouver, and earlier inland.

The overnight frost risk is over, with lows of around 5 C.

Vancouver's six-day forecast, according to Environment Canada. (Environment Canada)

Across British Columbia, afternoon temperatures will be 5-7 C above the seasonal average, which could have consequences for spring flooding.

"This will mean the start of our snowpack melt, so we just have to keep an eye on any big rain event in the future [that may] elevate the runoff," said Wagstaffe.