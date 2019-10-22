Skip to Main Content
Vancouver police searching for violent offender who failed to return to halfway house
James Larry Moyah, 45, is a two-time federal offender currently on statutory release for aggravated assault, according to a Vancouver police press release.

James Moyah was last seen on the afternoon of Oct. 18. (Vancouver Police Department)

A violent offender who failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house last week is now wanted Canada-wide.

James Larry Moyah, 45, is a two-time federal offender currently on statutory release for aggravated assault, according to a Vancouver police press release. He's wanted for breaching the terms of his release.

Police say Moyah has a history of violence and substance abuse.

He's described as Indigenous with brown eyes and long black hair that he often ties back in a ponytail. He's about five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with tattoos on his arms and back.

Moyah was last seen around 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, wearing black pants, a black jacket with a white hood and black shoes.

Police say anyone who sees him should call 911 right away.

Police say anyone who sees Moyah should call 911 immediately. (Vancouver Police Department)
