Vancouver police looking for suspect in 2 sex assaults near Main and 41st

Vancouver police are looking for a male suspect in two sexual assaults that occurred near Main Street and 41st Avenue in the last week.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a woman was approached from behind and groped on Oct. 16. The same thing happened to a second woman on Oct. 19.

In both cases, the assaults occurred during daylight hours and the victims were able to get to a place of safety and call police. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

"Thankfully, these women were not physically injured but the emotional and mental distress they have to endure is concerning," said VPD Const. Tania Visintin during a Friday press conference.

She added that investigators determined the suspect was the same in both incidents based on the similarities in the victims' accounts of what happened.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect. He is described as between five feet five inches and five feet seven inches tall with an average build.

The suspect in two sex assaults in Vancouver was wearing a black hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black shoes with white soles during one of the incidents. (Vancouver Police Department)

In one incident, he was wearing a black hat, a grey hooded sweatshirt and black shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a medical mask and carrying a large umbrella. In the other incident, he was wearing a distinctive royal blue Umbro jacket.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify him to call investigators at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.