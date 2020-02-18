Demonstration linked to Wet'suwet'en pipeline fight temporarily blocks traffic in East Vancouver

Supporters of Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs' fight against a natural gas pipeline blocked traffic briefly in East Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vancouver Police Department tweeted Tuesday at 3:11 p.m. to say that westbound traffic on East Hastings Street near Clark Drive had been affected by the demonstration.

Protesters marched along Hastings toward Main Street, but by about 4:35 p.m., they had dispersed and traffic was flowing once again.

Similar rallies have disrupted roadways and railways across the country for more than a week, as protesters show support for several hereditary chiefs opposed to the construction of the $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink pipeline through Wet'suwet'en territory in northern B.C.