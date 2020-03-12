Surrey's Vaisakhi celebrations and other community events cancelled over coronavirus concerns

The annual Vaisakhi parade and festival in Surrey has been cancelled in light of growing concerns about COVID-19.

Organizers of the annual event, scheduled for April 25, said in a news release Thursday that it has been cancelled "until further notice or a significant change in the transmission of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic."

Surrey's Vaisakhi parade is the world's largest, and it traditionally attracts more than 500,000 people and 10s of millions of dollars to the city.

The postponement of Surrey's celebration comes a day after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic of the novel coronavirus.

A growing list of events planned for Metro Vancouver in the coming weeks have been either postponed or cancelled as organizers try to limit the spread of the virus.

On Thursday, organizers of the Vancouver Auto Show announced they will postpone the event, scheduled for March 25 to 29 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

No new date has been announced.

The 10th anniversary cauldron-lighting celebration for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics that was supposed to happen on Thursday has also been postponed.

The Great Vancouver Board of Trade has also announced it's postponing all in-person events and meetings until the end of April.