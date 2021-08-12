B.C. health officials to provide update on province's COVID-19 response

B.C. health officials will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 response Thursday.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to address the media and public at 12 p.m. PT.

The update comes in the wake of Wednesday's announcement of 536 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest number of new cases in nearly three months.

In a written statement, the provincial Ministry of Health said there are currently 3,585 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C, the most since May 25.

In the last five weeks, B.C. has seen a 1,000 per cent increase in cases. The Interior Health region currently accounts for about half of the new daily cases of COVID-19 in the province, but the numbers are rising in the rest of the province too.

Most patients are people between the ages of 20 and 40 who aren't vaccinated or who have only had one shot.

British Columbians 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.

In an effort to curb further virus spread, the province has reduced the amount of time between first and second vaccine doses for B.C. residents.

Henry announced Monday that people will be invited to get their second dose 28 days after their first dose, instead of the previous wait time of 49 days.