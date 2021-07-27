Walk-in clinics across British Columbia are being allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to residents as the province shifts its immunization campaign into a higher gear, hoping to reach those who remain unvaccinated while case counts rise.

The province announced its latest immunization plan on Tuesday. Shots will be available at walk-in clinics to British Columbians who haven't had their first shot yet, or those who've waited at least 49 days since their first dose.

Officials also announced a vaccination blitz called "Walk-In Wednesday" will take place on Aug. 4. The province said 20,000 doses will be available at clinics, with no appointment necessary.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix began speaking about the changes at 10 a.m. PT. They were joined by Dr. Penny Ballem, who is executive lead of B.C.'s immunization rollout team.

Case numbers up

The seven-day rolling case average in B.C. has increased by 154 per cent in three weeks. The majority of cases are among those who have not been immunized.

Henry said Tuesday 78 per cent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized between June 15 and July 15 were "completely unvaccinated." Eighteen per cent had had one dose.

Fewer than five per cent of those patients were fully immunized.

The province released further vaccination data to the public on Tuesday, offering a clearer look into which British Columbians are being vaccinated and where in the province they live.

Rural communities remain challenging to reach. There are roughly 900,000 eligible people who have not yet had their shot, with those people largely living outside the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Just over 32 per cent of unvaccinated people live in Northern Health, while roughly 26 per cent are in Interior Health.

"There are some pockets of people [in those regions] who are hesitant about the vaccine, don't yet have the confidence in the vaccine ... and part of it is about having the resources and access to vaccine," said Henry.

Vaccination rates are lagging among younger adults.

B.C. has so far avoided a punitive approach to vaccines, trying instead to tap into residents' desire to "put the pandemic" in the past and protect their loved ones. The new approach is officials' effort to remove barriers to access and convenience, meeting patients where they are rather than asking them to come out.

"Basically, [we want to] make it as easy as possible," said Ballem.

As part of the province's vaccination push, "vax vans" and mobile clinics will be up and running in dozens of communities in B.C. for the next two weeks. Clinics will also be held at community events and places like beaches or farmers' markets "to make it easier and more fun to get vaccinated."

Officials recorded 267 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as one more death.

Active cases rose by nearly 100 over the weekend to reach 695. Hospitalizations were down to 43 — the lowest level since Sept. 10, 2020, though the number of hospitalizations typically lags behind the number of new cases.

Among the biggest unknowns for the future of the pandemic remains the highly transmissible delta variant now circulating in Canada — though a recent study has shown that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccines are nearly as effective against the delta variant as they are against the previously dominant alpha variant.

Registration and booking through the province's Get Vaccinated portal is still encouraged, even though walk-ins are available. British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways: