Counter-protesters attempt to obstruct anti-vaccine mandate rally in Vancouver

Counter-protesters are attempting to obstruct an anti-vaccine mandate protest in Vancouver as health-care workers brace for disruption.

The anti-vaccine mandate protest is one of numerous demonstrations in the country, a week after a similar protest saw hundreds take to the streets across the province. A poster for Saturday's rally described it as "The Media is the Virus Convoy".

The counter-protests come as residents have criticized police response to the Canada-wide rallies.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a tweet that counter-protesters had met the convoy on Terminal Avenue and traffic was at a standstill as of 11 a.m. PT. Traffic has now resumed on the street, and the convoy has split off into multiple routes, the VPD said.

A counter-protester is seen blocking the path of a pickup truck in Vancouver on Saturday, Feb. 5. Counter-protests were planned as an anti-vaccine mandate protest was set to travel through the city. (Submitted by Tim Bray)

The convoy is set to eventually settle in downtown Vancouver, but will pass the Vancouver General Hospital, Mount Saint Joseph Hospital, and St. Paul's Hospital. A similar protest is also planned in Victoria outside the B.C. Legislative Assembly.

Aman Grewal, president of the B.C. Nurses' Union, called the potential traffic disruption and noise generated by the protesters "unacceptable."

"[Last week's disruptions] impacted our community in terms of our patients and our nurses who are at the health sites trying to provide care," she told CBC News.

Hundreds of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CounterConvoy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CounterConvoy</a> protesters in Vancouver are blocking convoy truckers and their supporters heading down to Robson and Burrard. Counter protesters have been reacting in real time to move their blockades as convey routes change <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://t.co/AVdGDwYiUK">pic.twitter.com/AVdGDwYiUK</a> —@CoryCorreia

"I've heard stories where, you know, it's impacted the patients who are just wanting to go outside to get a breath of fresh air … there's been constant noise going on for endless hours."

Grewal said the protests were "morally distressing" for B.C.'s health-care workers as the system is stretched to the limit during the fifth wave of the pandemic.

"I hope that the City of Vancouver and the [hospitals] are going to make sure that there is an element of safety provided to our members and to our citizens of B.C.," she said.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart condemned the anti-vaccine mandate protests in a statement on Friday, saying he had been briefed by the VPD and emergency planners on the demonstration.

"While every Canadian has a right to peaceful and respectful protest, nobody has the right to promote hate, jeopardize the safety of our communities, or interfere with access for patients, staff, or first responders," he said.

"Hate has no place in our city. We all have to stand together against hate in all its forms, including when it targets frontline and health-care workers."

The VPD said Friday that they are expecting "significant traffic delay" due to the protests, and extra officers would be working to mitigate the disruption.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VanTraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VanTraffic</a>: We are expecting significant traffic delays throughout Vancouver tomorrow due to a number of planned protests. We will have extra officers working to mitigate the disruption, and will be providing ongoing updates in social media. <a href="https://t.co/GbYUE6gPr8">pic.twitter.com/GbYUE6gPr8</a> —@VancouverPD

A spokesperson for the B.C. Emergency Health Services also said extra staff would be available to reroute ambulances and emergency staff if necessary.

"In general, if there is traffic congestion impeding ambulances during protests, BCEHS can request the assistance of police," the BCEHS spokesperson said.

Paramedics spoke out against the protest last weekend, saying they severely impacted patients accessing care.

B.C. has passed a law making it illegal to disrupt health-care services within a 20-metre buffer zone around hospitals and other health-care institutions.

Grewal says the noise generated by the anti-vaccine mandate protesters are affecting nurses and patients despite the law.

In a statement, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the protests over the last week were "regrettable" and called on the police to enforce the law around bubble zones.

"Any form of harassment of health-care workers will not be tolerated and is completely unacceptable," he said.