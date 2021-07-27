Officials explain details of B.C.'s vaccine card, with website now live

The province has officially launched the B.C. Vaccine Card, a digital or printed document British Columbians will need in order to access non-essential activities and services, such as restaurants, movie theatres and gyms.

In a news conference Tuesday, Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry explained details of the vaccine card program.

Health officials announced the new portal will allow people to securely obtain their proof of vaccination in either digital or hard-copy format.

"We have made the BC Vaccine Card easy for people to get, and easy for businesses to check at a glance. The card is a significant step in getting our economy running on all cylinders, and returning to social events safely with the confidence that those around us are also fully vaccinated," Horgan said.

Anyone who wants access to the following places and activities after Sept. 13 will need to show proof of vaccination:

Restaurants, pubs, bars and lounges (indoor and outdoor dining).

Organized indoor events with 50 or more people (e.g. wedding receptions, parties, conferences, workshops, etc.).

Discretionary organized indoor group recreational classes and activities.

Indoor concerts, theatre, dance and symphony events.

Fitness centres, gyms, indoor sports (excluding youth recreational sport).

Indoor group exercise activities.

Night clubs, casinos, movie theatres.

Indoor ticketed sporting events.

From Sept. 13 until Oct. 24 partially and fully vaccinated people will be able to to enter these settings and events.

Starting on Oct. 24, people will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses at least seven days before being able to access these places.

The cards will not be required at grocery stores and other retail settings that haven't seen high levels of transmission, according to officials. They also won't be necessary to access health services, enter a place of worship or vote in the upcoming federal election.

"We have put the vaccine card in place to keep businesses open, and to keep people working, and to keep people safe," Henry said in the conference.

She says vaccination is a choice but the vaccine card will help minimize disruption for everyone. She says unvaccinated people will still be able to order take-out and participate in outdoor activities.

The B.C. Vaccine Card uses a QR code, a scannable bar code technology that's readable by a digital device like a smartphone. The QR card can be shown directly from your phone or can be printed.

Starting Sept.13, British Columbians will be required to show proof of vaccination at non-essential places like restaurants, movie theatres, gyms, etc. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Officials say there will be a transition period until Sept. 26 for vaccinated people to obtain their card. During this time, the paper record provided at vaccine clinics will be an another acceptable form of proof.

There is an exemption for children under the age of 12, but not for people who aren't able to get the vaccine for health or religious reasons.

How to use B.C.'s vaccine card

When you arrive at a business that requires proof of vaccination, health officials advise having your digital or paper vaccine card ready.

You will be asked to display your B.C. Vaccine Card, along with a piece of valid government photo ID for people 19+. People 12-18 do not need to show ID. Families and caregivers can carry a copy of their loved one's B.C. Vaccine Card with them, or save multiple vaccine cards to their mobile device.

Health officials say businesses will soon be able to download an app called the B.C. Vaccine Card Verifier App, where they will verify the B.C. Vaccine Card by scanning the QR code or, alternatively, they can visually verify it.

Technical difficulties with website

A soft launch of the province's vaccine card website earlier Tuesday quickly ran into technical difficulties after the site was overwhelmed by people trying to download their card.

The government quietly launched the portal a few hours ahead of the official news conference. The Ministry of Health told CBC News the website was activated early to test capacity and troubleshoot any glitches that might arise.

And arise, they did.

The Health Gateway website prompts users to enter their Personal Health Number, date of birth and the date of their vaccination — either dose one or dose two — in order to download their vaccine card.

Some typed out their information only to see an "error" message when they tried to hit submit.

"We've found an issue and the Health Gateway team is working hard to fix it," the message read.

But others didn't even get that far, with the website failing to load at all.

A soft launch of B.C.'s vaccine card website saw some experiencing technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. (CBC News)

Those who do get through successfully are able to download their vaccine card: a one-page PDF with their name, confirmed vaccination status and a QR code.

The ministry said people should not be posting those QR codes online for privacy concerns. It also said the system is expected to be running smoothly by the afternoon.

The president of the Canadian Police Association said his group will be paying close attention to the province's plans for enforcement.

Tom Stamatakis has said Horgan is unrealistic to suggest police could respond every time a patron refuses to provide vaccination status because that would stretch resources and potentially affect responses to other calls.

The latest data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the province 5,872 active cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 85.1 per cent of people 12 years and older in B.C. have received a COVID-19 vaccine.