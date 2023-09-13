B.C. United MLA Bruce Banman defects to Conservatives

A member of the Opposition B.C. United caucus has crossed the floor to join the Conservative Party of British Columbia.

Bruce Banman, the MLA for Abbotsford South, says he is proud to join his friend B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad in the provincial legislature.

In a statement, B.C. United Leader Kevin Falcon says Banman's move is not entirely unexpected but it betrays his constituents, who elected him to serve as part of the B.C. United team.

Falcon says his party is the only one that can defeat the NDP government and act on the significant challenges facing B.C. residents.

"Unfortunately, Bruce Banman has chosen a different path," said Falcon.

Banman, who was the B.C. United critic for emergency management and climate readiness, was elected in 2020 and is a former Abbotsford mayor.

MLA says new party 'stands for what's right'

Banman said in a statement he pledged when elected to bring the concerns of his constituents to the legislature, and after careful consideration he is joining the Conservatives to keep his promise.

"I know first hand that the Conservative Party of British Columbia is the only party that stands for what's right in the legislature, rather than what's politically convenient or politically correct," he said. "As a Conservative MLA, I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to speak honestly and openly on behalf of my constituents."

Banman said he and Rustad will be the voice for everyday hard-working people in B.C.'s legislature.

"I believe B.C. needs a leader who is a straight-up, decent human being, and a party that's willing to put politics aside to stand for what's right," he said.

Rustad was ejected from the B.C. United caucus in August 2022 for posting views on social media that questioned the role of carbon dioxide in climate change.

Banman said he is joining a political party that does not support the federal Liberal government's carbon tax, refuses to condone B.C. education policies surrounding student identity issues and rejects safe supply of hard drugs.

The Conservatives recently placed second ahead of B.C. United and the Greens in the Malahat-Juan de Fuca byelection on Vancouver Island that was won by the NDP.

