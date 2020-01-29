Uber applies for injunction to halt Surrey mayor's plan to ticket drivers

Uber has asked B.C. Supreme Court to grant an injunction against the City of Surrey to prevent bylaw officers from issuing tickets to its drivers.

The ride-hailing company filed a notice of application on Tuesday, calling for the city to be barred from issuing fines or warnings.

"The city's actions are unfair to local residents who want to earn money and support their families. It is also unfair to those who need a safe, affordable and reliable ride," Uber's head of western Canada, Michael van Hemmen, said in a news release.

"The premier of British Columbia and the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure have both publicly stated that municipalities do not have the authority to prevent ridesharing companies from operating."

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has promised to fine Uber drivers $500 a day for operating without a business licence. The longstanding ally of the taxi industry has said Uber is operating illegally within his city.

Surrey bylaw officers issued 18 warning tickets to drivers over the weekend.

Uber's injunction application alleges the city's plan is illegal under the Motor Vehicle Act. The company also says there is no relevant business licence that it could apply for in Surrey.

The city has yet to file a response to Uber's application.